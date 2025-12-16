Israel hits Mount Lebanon, kills one

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli warplanes struck the village of Sibline in Lebanon’s Chouf district on Tuesday, killing one person and wounding five others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The ministry said the airstrike hit a pickup truck used to transport water. Images circulating on social media showed damage to the vehicle and the surrounding area.

The Israeli military claimed responsibility for the strike, alleging that it targeted a Hezbollah member, a second within a single day.

Earlier today, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle on the Markaba–Adaisseh road in southern Lebanon, killing one person and injuring three others.

Since the ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, the Health Ministry said Israel has killed at least 340 people and injured more than 970 others.