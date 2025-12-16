Syrian forces kill ISIS chief, detain member in Idlib

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian security forces arrested an ISIS-linked cell responsible for multiple attacks targeting security and military patrols in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

According to a ministry statement, the Interior Security Command in Idlib carried out coordinated operations with the Counterterrorism Directorate of the General Intelligence Service, resulting in the arrest of eight cell members and the killing of the group’s leader.

تمكنت قيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة إدلب، بالتعاون مع إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب بجهاز الاستخبارات العامة، وخلال عملية أمنية محكمة من إلقاء القبض على خلية إرهابية تابعة لتنظيم "داعش" مسؤولة عن تنفيذ عدد من العمليات الإرهابية التي استهدفت دوريات أمنية وعسكرية في محافظتي إدلب وحلب. pic.twitter.com/TKkTVjRipC — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) December 16, 2025

During interrogations, the detainees acknowledged the involvement of four additional individuals in carrying out the attacks.

Authorities also seized anti-armor missiles, grenades, M4 assault rifles, pistols, and various ammunition, which were prepared for use in attacks against state personnel.

ستر ناسفة، وأسلحة متنوعة، وذخائر بالإضافة إلى صواعق، وكواتم صوت، وأجهزة إلكترونية، ضُبطت بحوزة الخلية الإرهابية التابعة لتنظيم داعش، خلال العملية الأمنية الأخيرة في مدينة إدلب pic.twitter.com/mRJw9fNAOR — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) December 16, 2025

Last week, the ministry said that an ISIS member launched the attack in Palmyra, central Syria, noting its commitment to pursue those responsible and to continue coordination with the Coalition in the fight against ISIS.

ISIS continues to operate in Syria through dispersed sleeper cells, carrying out low-profile attacks in desert and border regions, particularly in the Deir Ez-Zor countryside and eastern Hasakah province, exploiting security gaps despite sustained counterterrorism pressure.

Read more: ISIS regroups in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon: a new strategy?