Iraq security brief: Authorities arrest ISIS bomb maker, uncover fighters recruitment ring

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 16.

- INSS Arrests Senior ISIS Bomb Maker (Baghdad)

Iraq’s National Security Service arrested a high-risk ISIS operative known as “Abu Alia,” identified as a bomb-making specialist who supplied over 100 mobile-triggered detonators and played a direct role in attacks across the capital.

- Court Probes Network Recruiting Fighters for Russia (Najaf)

An Iraqi court uncovered a six-member international network accused of recruiting Iraqis to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

- Man Jailed for Promoting Banned Baath Ideology (Baghdad)

A Baghdad criminal court sentenced a man to six years in prison for belonging to and promoting the outlawed Baath Party after authorities found digital material linked to the group on his phone.

- Worker Dies in Refinery Accident (Saladin)

A Source told Shafaq News that a worker died after falling from a storage tank at the Baiji oil refinery, prompting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and workplace safety measures.

- Police Free Kidnapped Man After Operation (Kirkuk)

Shafaq News correspondent indicated that Kirkuk police freed a man abducted in Baghdad and moved to Lilan subdistrict after intelligence-led tracking identified his location.

- Gas Explosion Kills Woman at Home (Al-Sulaymaniyah)

A woman, 33, died when a gas explosion struck her home in the Shahrizor district in Al-Sulaymaniyah province.

- Traffic Accident Kills One, Injures Another (Erbil)

Shafaq News correspondent reported that one person died and another sustained injury when a vehicle veered off in Erbil.

- Security Forces Arrest Five Wanted Suspects (Erbil)

Security forces announced arresting five individuals wanted on various legal charges during operations in the province.

- Police Capture Five Wanted Suspects (Babil)

Babil Police said in a statement that it arrested five individuals sought under judicial warrants during targeted operations in Al-Hamza Al-Gharbi district over 24 hours.

- Court Sentences Laptop Theft Convict (Dhi Qar)

A source told Shafaq News that Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced a man known as the “laptop thief” to five years in prison for stealing computers from copy shops in Nasiriyah city.