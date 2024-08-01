Iraqi security forces capture ISIS member in southern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have arrested an alleged member of the Islamic State (ISIS) in the southern Baghdad district of Dora, a security source revealed on Thursday.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News agency, said that intelligence gathered by al-Karkh Police pointed to the presence of a wanted individual in Dora, identified as (U.T.S.).

The suspect was reportedly affiliated with ISIS's "Wilayat al-Iraq" province and hailed from a family with known ties to the terrorist organization in al-Anbar province.

According to the source, the captured militant's father, (T.S.G.U.), has a previous criminal record and was sought in connection with ISIS. His brother, (J.T.S.G.), was killed in an airstrike in al-Anbar, while another sibling, (U.T.S.), died in clashes with Iraqi forces. A fourth brother, (K.T.S.G.), is currently on death row in al-Hillah prison.

The arrested individual, (U.T.S.), was previously detained between 2011 and 2018, during which time he was reportedly recruited into ISIS while incarcerated.

Iraqi authorities conducted a thorough search of the area and, at around 1:00 PM on Thursday, successfully apprehended the suspect following a coordinated operation with the intelligence branch of the emergency forces.

"The detainee was then handed over to the relevant authorities," the source said.