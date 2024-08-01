Iraqi security forces capture ISIS member in southern Baghdad

Iraqi security forces capture ISIS member in southern Baghdad
2024-08-01T21:44:50+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have arrested an alleged member of the Islamic State (ISIS) in the southern Baghdad district of Dora, a security source revealed on Thursday.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News agency, said that intelligence gathered by al-Karkh Police pointed to the presence of a wanted individual in Dora, identified as (U.T.S.).

The suspect was reportedly affiliated with ISIS's "Wilayat al-Iraq" province and hailed from a family with known ties to the terrorist organization in al-Anbar province.

According to the source, the captured militant's father, (T.S.G.U.), has a previous criminal record and was sought in connection with ISIS. His brother, (J.T.S.G.), was killed in an airstrike in al-Anbar, while another sibling, (U.T.S.), died in clashes with Iraqi forces. A fourth brother, (K.T.S.G.), is currently on death row in al-Hillah prison.

The arrested individual, (U.T.S.), was previously detained between 2011 and 2018, during which time he was reportedly recruited into ISIS while incarcerated.

Iraqi authorities conducted a thorough search of the area and, at around 1:00 PM on Thursday, successfully apprehended the suspect following a coordinated operation with the intelligence branch of the emergency forces.

"The detainee was then handed over to the relevant authorities," the source said.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon