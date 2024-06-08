Iraqi Military uncovers major ISIS tunnel in Nineveh

Shafaq News / Iraqi Military Intelligence, part of the Ministry of Defense, announced on Saturday the discovery of a large tunnel connecting Tal Afar to Al-Ayadiyah Mountains in western Nineveh governorate, utilized by ISIS.

The discovery was made following precise intelligence reports indicating the existence of the underground passage, according to a statement from Military Intelligence to Shafaq News Agency.

The statement detailed that the tunnel extends over 500 meters from Tal Afar and an additional 500 meters towards Al-Ayadiyah Mountains.

"The tunnel was used by ISIS militants for clandestine movement, transporting weapons, ammunition, and supplies."

The operation also led to the seizure of various munitions found within the tunnel. Engineering units safely removed the materials and subsequently destroyed them, sealing the tunnel completely.

Despite the 2017 defeat, ISIS continues to pose a significant threat in Iraq, presenting challenges through insurgency tactics and targeting security forces.

Despite military setbacks, ISIS militants have adapted, forming small, elusive squads that operate in remote and rugged terrain, making it challenging for security forces to conduct effective search and clearance operations.