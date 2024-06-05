Iraqi Air Force strikes ISIS hideouts in Diyala, Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported, on Wednesday, that Iraqi fighter jets carried out airstrikes targeting 10 ISIS sites in Diyala and Kirkuk governorates.

The Cell stated that the Air Force "destroyed terrorist hideouts using Cessna Caravan aircraft, hitting four sites in Diyala and six in Kirkuk, reducing them to rubble."

According to the statement, "These strikes are part of ongoing operations aimed at preventing the enemy from using their former hideouts and cutting off their logistical supply routes."

Despite the 2017 defeat, ISIS continues to pose a significant threat in Iraq, presenting challenges through insurgency tactics and targeting security forces.

Despite military setbacks, ISIS militants have adapted, forming small, elusive squads that operate in remote and rugged terrain, making it challenging for security forces to conduct effective search and clearance operations.