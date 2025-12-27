Snow disrupts traffic in Kurdistan’s Duhok highlands

Shafaq News – Duhok

Heavy snowfall covered mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan’s Duhok province overnight, prompting local authorities to launch road-clearing operations.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Kamal Mohammed, media official at Duhok’s Roads and Bridges Maintenance Directorate, said on Saturday that teams began work early in the morning to reopen main routes in Kani Masi and access roads to the Zerzir crossing, noting snow depth exceeded 12 centimeters in some locations.

He said seven maintenance teams reopened roads, while operations continue in higher elevations experiencing ongoing snowfall.

Mohammed urged drivers to exercise caution and follow field teams’ instructions as clearing efforts proceed.

Read more: A witness in white: Iraq’s Sinjar cannot settlefor survival alone