PKK rocket attack injures Peshmerga fighter in Duhok, northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a Peshmerga fighter was wounded in a rocket attack launched by militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate of Iraqi Kurdistan.

A military source told Shafaq News Agency, "PKK militants launched a rocket attack on a Peshmerga position in Al-Amadiya district, north of Duhok, which resulted in the injury of a Peshmerga fighter near the village of Sikeri."

Earlier today, PKK targeted a military site of the Turkish army in the Matin Mountain range in Al-Amadiya.

In Duhok, the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party has profoundly influenced local dynamics. Known for its military engagements against Turkish forces and occasional clashes with the Peshmerga, the PKK has raised significant security concerns. These activities have not only affected the security landscape, especially along the borders with Turkiye and Syria but have also led to humanitarian consequences such as civilian displacement and fire outbreaks in farmers and agricultural lands.