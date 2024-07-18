Turkish warplanes bomb Kurdish Village in northern Iraq, killing one civilian

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkish warplanes bombed areas in the Shiladze sub-district in the north of Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a government source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the bombing targeted the village of Khasto, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old civilian, Osman Rushdi, a resident of Shiladze.

Turkiye has been conducting airstrikes against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union. Iraq banned the organization last March.

