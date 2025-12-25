khor Mor field malfunction drops electricity supply in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Electricity supply hours have declined across the Kurdistan Region’s provinces due to a technical fault at the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, the Kurdish Ministry of Electricity announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the malfunction led to a drop in gas supplies of 250 million cubic feet, resulting in the loss of about 1,000 megawatts of electricity generation, adding that the Ministry of Electricity and the Ministry of Natural Resources are working jointly with technical teams from Dana Gas, the UAE-based company operating the field, to restore normal operations.

The Khor Mor gas field, located in the Chamchamal district of Al-Sulaymaniyah, was targeted by a drone attack on the night of November 26–27, which sparked a fire at one of the facilities and halted gas supplies to power stations. The disruption caused electricity outages across the Region as well as parts of Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin.

Read more: Khor Mor under fire: A renewed wave of strikes exposes Kurdistan’s fragile energy security

Last month, the Eco Iraq Observatory said the Kurdistan Region is losing more than $7.41 million per day due to the halt in gas production at the Khor Mor field, based on its pre-attack output of 15 million cubic meters of gas per day, valued at about $353,000 per million cubic meters.