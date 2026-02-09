Iraq halts import of over 10 crops

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq blocked the import of 15 crops that do not comply with official import procedures, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture reported on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry listed the banned items as apples, bananas, kiwis, grapes, pears, watermelons, pomegranates, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, beans, cucumbers, green peppers, eggplants, and garlic, aiming to protect local agricultural production.

“Most of the banned crops entered through the Kurdistan Region under the label of local produce, with certain crops unable to grow in the Region altogether,” the ministry explained, stressing that these imports were sold at prices competitive with domestic produce, despite a prior decision to prohibit them due to sufficient local supply.

Earlier, the ministry suspended imports of other agricultural and animal products at all border crossings, implementing a temporary measure guided by the agricultural calendar and local production levels to protect plant and animal resources from disease.

These restrictions come as the Cabinet recently raised customs tariffs on imported goods to boost non-oil revenues. The decision expanded duties across a wide range of products and strengthened border enforcement, measures that contributed to waves of protests in Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces.

