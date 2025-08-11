Iraq bans Chinese-made Toyota vehicles

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Iraqi government banned on Monday, the import of Toyota vehicles manufactured in China, citing concerns over their suitability for local conditions.

At a press briefing, Sardar Hussein Al-Bibani, head of Toyota’s Iraq branch, noted that these models were designed specifically for China’s climate and environmental conditions.

“They do not meet the demands of Iraq’s distinct climate and road infrastructure,” he emphasized.

The ban follows last month’s announcement by the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control that Iraqi vehicle standards will become mandatory starting early 2026. Operating under the Ministry of Planning, the organization emphasized that the new import regulations aim to align with market needs and safeguard consumers.