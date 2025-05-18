Kia surges ahead as Iraq’s auto market hits $700M in Japanese imports

Shafaq News / Iraq’s imports of Japanese vehicles exceeded $700 million in 2024, according to official trade data.

Figures showed that Iraq imported a total of $712.5 million worth of Japanese cars, motorcycles, and auto-related accessories last year. This accounted for approximately 16% of Japan’s total auto exports to global markets.

The bulk of the imports included 17,994 passenger vehicles valued at $612.3 million, along with 2,156 commercial trucks worth $51.7 million. An additional 3,201 units comprised specialized transport vehicles, tractors, and auto parts, valued at $39.4 million. Iraq also imported 236,477 motorcycles and bicycles for $8 million, and 510 mobility-related accessories including strollers and disability carts for just over $1 million.

Kia Overtakes Toyota in Q1 2025

While Japanese vehicles dominate Iraq’s import charts, South Korea’s Kia led vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2025, according to a new report by Focus2Move. The Iraqi automotive market grew by 24.1% during the first three months of the year, extending a multi-year growth trend despite economic and infrastructure hurdles.

Kia claimed the top spot with a 26.1% increase in sales, overtaking Toyota, which saw a 3.4% decline and fell to second place. British-Chinese automaker MG took third with a sharp 57.1% increase, while Nissan surged 1,463.6% to rank fourth after climbing 14 positions. Suzuki dropped to fifth following a 34.6% decline in sales.

Model-wise, the Toyota Hilux retained its lead as the best-selling vehicle in Iraq with a 10.3% annual growth in Q1, followed by the Kia Frontier, which recorded a 12.7% increase.

Electric vehicle sales also rose by 41.6% in Q1 2025, reaching 3% of total vehicle sales—a modest share that analysts expect to grow as Iraq seeks to diversify revenue sources beyond oil. Toyota dominates the EV segment, accounting for 97% of electric vehicle sales, well ahead of Lexus and Land Rover.