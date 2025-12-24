Man accused in killings of Iraqi activists shot dead in Basra

Shafaq News – Basra

Unknown gunmen killed Ahmed Tuweisa in the Shatt al-Arab district east of Basra province, an Iraqi security source said, adding that Tuweisa was accused of involvement in the killings of several prominent figures.

Based on confessions by members of an armed group linked to him, Tuweisa assassinated many, including civil activist Jinan Madhi Al-Shahmani, known as “Um Jannat,” who was killed on January 22, 2020; journalist Ahmed Abdul Samad and his cameraman Safaa Ghali, who were shot dead on January 10, 2020, after leaving a protest site in central Basra; and activist Reham Yaqoub, who was killed on August 19, 2020.

Preliminary information points to possible tribal-related disputes, though authorities said all other scenarios remain under consideration pending the outcome of the investigation.

The source told Shafaq News that the killing took place on the banks of an irrigation canal and bore the hallmarks of an assassination carried out by unidentified armed assailants.

“Tuweisa was reportedly chased by a Land Cruiser vehicle without license plates before gunmen opened fire on him, hitting him with multiple bullets in different parts of his body,” the source added.