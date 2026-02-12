Iraq security brief: Fire, drug raids, and arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 12.

Child Dies in Apartment Fire (Baghdad)

A three-year-old girl died after a fire broke out inside her family’s apartment in Basmaya residential complex east of Baghdad. Initial information indicates an electric heater left on sparked the blaze.

Mall Collapse Damages Vehicles (Baghdad)

Part of mall under construction collapsed inside Al-Zahraa residential complex in Al-Zaafaraniya, southeast of the capital, causing significant material damage to several parked vehicles.

Drug Dealer Arrested After Gunfire Exchange (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Al-Dora district after he opened fire during a raid on his home. Officers returned fire, wounded him, and detained him under due legal procedures.

Major Drug Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry’s General Directorate for Narcotics Affairs dismantled what it described as a key trafficking network in the capital, seizing five kilograms of narcotics in an intelligence-led operation conducted with judicial warrants.

Nine Arrested in Domestic Violence Cases (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk Police arrested nine individuals on charges related to domestic violence, including one suspect with special needs. Patrol units responded to emergency calls via 911, while the Family and Child Protection Department processed the cases and referred suspects to the judiciary.