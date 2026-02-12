Israeli drone attack kills a citizen in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike killed a Lebanese citizen after hitting a car in the town of al-Tayri, in the Bint Jbeil district, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said.

The Israeli military later said it had killed a member of Hezbollah in the strike, without providing further details.

#عاجل 🔸استهدف جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصرًا إرهابيًا من حزب الله في منطقة الطيري بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 12, 2026

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.