Escalation in Israeli-Hezbollah conflict sparks concerns of open war

Shafaq News/ Tensions escalated sharply on Tuesday evening as Israeli artillery targeted positions belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in response to a missile attack launched towards Israel.

UNIFIL forces confirmed the missile launch from the city of Tyre, Lebanon, prompting the Israeli army to retaliate.

"We attacked Hezbollah observation posts with tanks in response to gunfire from Lebanese territory a short while ago," stated the Israeli army. Additionally, an Israeli military vehicle was reportedly targeted by a missile from the Lebanese side, prompting a swift response from the Israeli Air Force, which deployed a helicopter to attack another Hezbollah observation point.

Amidst this intensifying conflict, the US State Department warned its citizens, advising them to avoid traveling to the "Lebanese-Israeli" border area due to the escalating tensions. These developments come on the heels of Hezbollah's announcement a day earlier, confirming the killing of seven members in an Israeli bombing incident in southern Lebanon.

The situation has raised concerns about the possibility of Hezbollah entering an open war with Israel. All eyes are now on an anticipated speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, initially scheduled for Tuesday evening at 08:30 but later postponed until further notice.