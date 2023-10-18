Hezbollah-Israel clash sparks evacuation calls from US, KSA

Shafaq News / Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, and Israel engaged in mutual shelling along the Lebanese-Israeli border on Wednesday. Concurrently, Saudi Arabia and the United States issued advisories urging their nationals to evacuate Lebanon amid the escalating tensions.

In an official statement, Hezbollah declared, "Our fighters targeted a gathering center of Israeli occupation soldiers and a surveillance and reconnaissance system on the hills of Tuhaytat, south of Manara. The assault resulted in casualties, including fatalities and injuries, among the occupying forces."

The party also disclosed that its fighters attacked strategic locations, including Jal Al Allam, Zaree't Barracks, and Al Bahri Site, using precision-guided missiles and suitable weaponry, inflicting significant damage.

Earlier today, Hezbollah had announced, "Targeting an Israeli soldiers' gathering in the Ramiya site on the border with Palestine using guided missiles."

According to Al Mayadeen channel, Israeli artillery bombardment hit the vicinity of Aita Al Shaab and Ramiya towns. Additionally, Israeli shelling targeted the area around Mays Al Jabal near the government hospital after striking the Manara military site between Hula and Mays Al Jabal. Hezbollah also targeted an Israeli military vehicle at the Mutalet site, confirming direct hits and casualties.

Amid the intensifying conflict, the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon promptly issued an urgent directive, instructing its citizens to "immediately leave Lebanon." Similarly, the US Embassy in Beirut advised "American citizens not to travel to Lebanon" and recommended making suitable arrangements to exit the country.