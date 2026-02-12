An agreement with Iran is potential during a month, says Trump

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he could see negotiations with Iran stretching for "as long as a month," as he seeks an agreement.

Speaking to reporters, he added, “I mean, it should happen quickly. They should agree very quickly.” He warned that "We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic.”

His remarks followed a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin netnyahu who said, according to Axios, that any agreement with Iran must address ballistic missiles and Tehran’s regional network of armed groups, not just its nuclear program.

“The parameters set by Trump could make a good agreement possible, if Iran fully complies,” he added.

However, Netanyahu expressed doubts about the value of a deal confined to uranium enrichment limits and inspection regimes, arguing any framework that leaves Iran’s missile program and regional influence untouched would “fail to address Israel’s core security concerns.”

Earlier Thursday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Trump and Netanyahu of inciting unrest against Iran’s government during recent domestic protests. “Iran’s adversaries had closed off external avenues to destabilize the country from within.”