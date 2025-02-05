Trump’s ‘Maximum Pressure’ on Iran: to curb nuclear ambitions, counter influence

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump pursued a hardline policy toward Iran, reinstating tough economic sanctions and imposing sweeping restrictions aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

In a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM), Trump reimposed economic and diplomatic pressure, declaring that Iran should be denied a nuclear weapon and intercontinental ballistic missiles, Iran’s “terrorist network” should be neutralized, and Iran’s “aggressive” development of missiles, as well as other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities, should be countered.

The NSPM directed the Secretary of the Treasury to impose maximum economic pressure on Tehran by sanctioning or enforcing penalties on those violating existing sanctions. It also required the Treasury Secretary to issue guidance to business sectors—including shipping, insurance, and port operators—on the risks of engaging in transactions that violate US sanctions or involve Iranian-backed groups.

Additionally, the Secretary of State was instructed to modify or rescind existing sanctions waivers and work with the Treasury Department to drive Iran’s oil exports to zero.

"The previous Administration’s tolerance of Iran’s threats to American citizens and companies ends now," the White House stated.

"The Attorney General will pursue all available legal steps to investigate, disrupt, and prosecute financial and logistical networks, operatives, or front groups inside the United States that are sponsored by Iran or an Iranian terror proxy."

"The Attorney General will prosecute leaders and members of Iranian-funded terrorist groups that have captured, harmed, or killed American citizens and seek their arrest and extradition to the United States."

"President Trump will not tolerate Iran possessing a nuclear weapons capability, nor will he stand for their sustained sponsorship of terrorism, especially against U.S. interests."

During an exchange with reporters while signing the executive order, Trump was asked about potential Iranian retaliation, including threats against his life.

"If they did that, they would be obliterated," Trump said, calling for the U.S. government to impose maximum pressure on Tehran. "I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left."

In 2020, Trump reaffirmed his stance, declaring, "As long as [he is] President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon."

Despite this tough rhetoric, Trump expressed a willingness to negotiate. "I say this to Iran, who's listening very intently, 'I would love to be able to make a great deal. A deal where you can get on with your lives,'" he told reporters in Washington after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"They cannot have one thing. They cannot have a nuclear weapon and if I think that they will have a nuclear weapon ... I think that's going to be very unfortunate for them," he said.

The relationship between the United States and Iran has undergone shifts between the Trump and Biden administrations, reflecting starkly different approaches to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

Under President Donald Trump, Washington withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reimposed stringent economic sanctions. Trump’s administration sought to cripple Iran’s economy to force Tehran into a new deal with stricter terms. The strategy aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities and limit its influence across the Middle East, particularly its support for proxy groups.

However, while the sanctions dealt a severe blow to Iran’s economy, they failed to bring the Iranian government back to negotiations on US terms. Instead, Tehran escalated its nuclear program, enriching uranium beyond the limits set by the JCPOA and increasing tensions in the region.

President Joe Biden took a different approach, seeking to revive diplomatic efforts to re-enter the JCPOA and ease some sanctions in exchange for Iran’s compliance with nuclear restrictions. His administration engaged in indirect negotiations with Tehran, attempting to restore elements of the deal abandoned under Trump.

However, Biden faced criticism from opponents who argued that his strategy lacked sufficient pressure to curb Iran’s nuclear advancements or its regional activities. Talks to revive the agreement stalled, while Iran continued expanding its nuclear program and strengthening ties with Russia and China as alternatives to Western engagement.