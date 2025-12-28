Iraq ships 2.4M+ barrels of oil to Jordan in 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Amman

Oil exports from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, to Jordan exceeded two million barrels over the first 11 months of 2025, the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) said on Sunday.

According to the company, total exports to Jordan reached 2,438,095 barrels during the period, averaging about 304,761 barrels per month.

SOMO noted that exports were suspended between June and October, then resumed after Iraq and Jordan renewed their annual memorandum of understanding, under which Amman purchases Iraqi Kirkuk crude at the average monthly Brent price minus $16 per barrel to meet its domestic oil needs.

Iraq's total exports from January to October reached 1,029,213,454 barrels, averaging 102,921,345 barrels per month.