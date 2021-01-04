Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Jordan to renew the contract with Iraq’ SOMO oil company

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-04T11:16:02+0000
Jordan to renew the contract with Iraq’ SOMO oil company

Shafaq News / The Iraqi oil marketing company SOMO said, on Monday, that Jordan is negotiating with Iraq to rebuy crude oil after Expiration of the contract.

The director of the company, Alaa al-Yasiri, said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency the contract with Jordan has expired, therefore Iraq did not export crude oil in December, indicating that Jordan is currently negotiating with Iraq to renew the contract.

Al-Yasiri added, "We will officially announce the quantity of oil exported to Jordan when the new contract is signed.”

Jordan did not import crude oil from Iraq during the month of December, while it imported, while in November the quantities of oil exported to Jordan estimated at 252,763 barrels at 6,739,683 dollars.

In September 2019, Jordan received its first shipments under an agreement to buy 10 thousand barrels per day of crude oil from Kirkuk fields to meet part of the domestic demand before it stopped it in May and June due to the drop in oil prices, to resume imports again last September.

At the time, SOMO revealed that Jordan has extended the contract to purchase oil from and will proceed with the process starting from September.

Jordan imported 261 thousand barrels from Iraq in July but imported non in August. In September 2019, Jordan received its first shipments as by an agreement to buy 10 thousand barrels per day of crude oil from Kirkuk fields to meet part of the domestic demand before it stopped it in May and June due to low oil prices.

related

Jordan doesn’t import Iraqi oil in August

Date: 2020-09-02 09:06:26
Jordan doesn’t import Iraqi oil in August

SOMO announces September's exports/revenues statistics

Date: 2020-10-23 18:41:55
SOMO announces September's exports/revenues statistics

Jordan to resume importing oil from Iraq

Date: 2020-09-07 10:19:28
Jordan to resume importing oil from Iraq

The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Date: 2020-11-01 14:07:15
The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

An Iraqi minister proposes to establish a free zone for Iraq, Egypt and Jordan

Date: 2020-09-17 06:32:27
An Iraqi minister proposes to establish a free zone for Iraq, Egypt and Jordan

SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Date: 2020-11-03 07:26:43
SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Iraq and Jordan confirm their readiness to and establish a joint industrial zone

Date: 2020-09-17 10:33:16
Iraq and Jordan confirm their readiness to and establish a joint industrial zone

Iraq extends bid deadline for crude prepayment deal

Date: 2020-11-25 16:14:39
Iraq extends bid deadline for crude prepayment deal