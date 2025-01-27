Iraqi oil exports to Jordan drop 5.66% in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to Jordan in 2024 exceeded 3.6 million barrels.

According to statistics published by the Iraqi State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), Iraqi oil exports to Jordan dropped by 5.66% in 2024, reaching 3,620,210 barrels, compared to 3,825,879 barrels exported during the same period in 2023.

SOMO noted that Iraq’s average monthly crude oil exports to Jordan stood at 301,000 barrels throughout the year.

In August 2023, Jordan and Iraq agreed to increase monthly imports from 10,000 barrels to 15,000 barrels, raising the annual total from 300,000 barrels to 450,000 barrels—covering about 10% of Jordan’s crude oil needs.