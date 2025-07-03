Iraq ships +1.6M oil barrels to Jordan in 5 months

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Amman

Iraq exported more than 1.6 million barrels of crude oil to Jordan in the first five months of 2025, according to data released by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) on Thursday.

SOMO’s statistics showed that total exports from January to May reached 1,649,316 barrels—a 10.39% decrease compared to the same period in 2024, when Iraq shipped 1,840,591 barrels to Jordan.

In January 2025, Iraq exported 309,980 barrels to Jordan. Exports rose to 419,946 barrels in February before declining to 309,765 barrels in March and 299,819 barrels in April. Volumes rose again in May to 309,906 barrels.

In August 2023, Iraq and Jordan agreed to increase oil exports from 10,000 to 15,000 barrels per day, raising the monthly volume from 300,000 to 450,000 barrels. This agreement covers roughly 10% of Jordan’s crude oil needs.

The Amman Chamber of Commerce noted that Iraq remained Jordan’s top export market during the first half of 2025, even though the overall value of exports declined compared to the same period in 2024.