Iraq's oil exports exceed 95M barrels in February

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports exceeded 95 million barrels in February, the Oil Ministry announced on Thursday.

According to the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) statistics, published by the ministry, the total exports of crude oil amounted to 95,148,167 barrels.

The data showed that 94,375,012 barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq, while exports from the Qayyarah oil field amounted to 419,846 barrels. As for exports to Jordan, they totaled 353,309 barrels.

In January, total exports of crude oil amounted to 103,343,193 barrels.