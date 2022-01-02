Report

SOMO: Iraq crude sales to Jordan amounted to +17 million dollars

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-02T08:09:01+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than 309,542 barrels of crude oil to Jordan at a value of 17,983,152 million dollars in December 2021, State-owned Oil marketer, SOMO, survyed.

Iraq began exporting crude oil by truck at preferential prices to Jordan in 2012, at a rate of approximately 10,000 barrels per day. The agreement was initially concluded in the early 1980s, and continued during the period of the siege of Iraq in the 1990s. Successive Iraqi governments did not roll back the agreement even after the US invasion of Iraq

The price of a the single barrel of crude oil sold to Jordan is 58.096 dollars," SOMO said.

The Jordanian government revealed in February 2019 that one of the agreement’s provisions is that Jordan" buys from Iraq about 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day at a discount rate of $16 per barrel."

