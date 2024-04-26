Erbil's Langa Bazaar in flames: seeking answers

Shafaq News / Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, has recently experienced a significant recurrence of fires, which have caused substantial damage to various markets within close temporal proximity.

This surge in fire occurrences has spurred inquiries into potential external influences as well as internal oversights.

The Fires

This April, a security source reported that over 150 commercial stores were engulfed in flames at Erbil's Langa Bazar.

According to the source, "the damages are primarily material, with no reported human casualties," adding that "the fire has impacted more than 150 stores."

In February, a devastating fire wreaked havoc in Erbil's Langa Market.

At that time, sources reported to Shafaq News Agency that the fire, allegedly triggered by an electrical short circuit, rapidly consumed numerous shops, prompting swift responses from civil defense teams.

Eyewitnesses noted that the fire had spread to approximately 40% of the Market's shops before the firefighting teams gained control.

Providing updates during a press conference, Lieutenant Colonel Karwan Ali, spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Erbil, disclosed that more than 20 fire brigades, supported by over 100 firefighters, were deployed to combat the blaze.

Only cases of suffocation were reported, and no injuries were recorded during the incident.

The event rekindles memories of a similar incident in 2018, where a massive fire, also attributed to a short circuit, inflicted substantial damage to the Langa bazaar, affecting numerous businesses.

An unidentified Turkish group claimed responsibility for the fires, claiming similar activities in Kirkuk and northern Syria.

Shop Owners Speak Out

Mohammed, a shop owner, informed Shafaq News Agency that his clothing store was burned entirely in the initial market fire. However, he could not conclusively determine the true causes behind these incidents due to the lack of evidence proving whether they occurred naturally or were arson.

For his part, Hoshnak, another shop owner, revealed that "some individuals claimed to have witnessed unknown perpetrators setting fire to the Market, particularly during the second blaze that occurred just days before Eid al-Fitr, which destroyed over 150 shops. However, security authorities have yet to disclose the findings of their investigations. Despite the prevailing suspicions, uncertainty prevails, and there is a collective hope for the truth to be revealed soon."

Erbil Authorities and Experts Address Causes for Fires

Speaking to journalists on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw expressed suspicions regarding the recent incident.

While the causes of other incidents were apparent, he noted the formation of a committee to investigate these events' circumstances.

Against this backdrop, Major Siraj Tayfur, spokesperson for Erbil's Civil Defense, conveyed insights to Shafaq News Agency. He noted that while no singular cause can be attributed, "electrical malfunctions emerged as a prominent factor in many recent incidents, alongside instances of negligence by property owners and non-compliance with occupational safety protocols."

Tayfur highlighted governmental initiatives to address these concerns, emphasizing the intensified scrutiny conducted by relevant authorities and the provision of ample resources for fire prevention.

Moreover, environmental researcher Rikan Abdul Salam, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, suggested that "the fires in Erbil, often occurring in popular markets, may stem from arson and other factors."

He highlighted the need for a robust firefighting system adhering to global standards, a lack of compliance with occupational safety protocols, and inadequate training programs for civil defense personnel.

Abdul Salam stressed the need for governmental bodies to intensify efforts in fire prevention awareness and response mechanisms and penalize negligent owners of commercial establishments, restaurants, and others.

He emphasized "Providing advanced firefighting equipment for controlling fires, both within popular markets and among civil defense personnel."

External Hands

An external entity has purportedly claimed responsibility for the major fires in Erbil and Kirkuk.

The group, identified as a Turkish organization named "Ahdi Milli Teskilati (Turkish: Ahd-ı Milli Teşkilatı / English: National Covenant Organization,) declared on its website (ahdimilliteskilati.com) that its members ignited the blazes in Erbil's bazaar.

The organization, whose name was heard for the first time, claimed in a statement on its website under the title "You will see the power of the Turks," "We burned down the bazaar."

Ahd-i Milli Teşkilatı stated that the Kurdistan Region is within the borders of the National Pact and asked the Kurdish administration to take action to connect it to Turkiye as soon as possible; otherwise, it will "face major attacks."

The threatening message was mentioned in the following statements:

"O Lord, to accept the sacrifices of those who have departed this world while upholding our nation's flag on our sacred land. We extend heartfelt congratulations to the bravery of our esteemed military forces, who have eradicated terrorist elements from their hideouts in Northern Iraq, our formidable aerial units that have brought justice to Northern Syria, and our esteemed organization AHD, which has decisively dealt with the Kirkuk market and now the Erbil Langa market."

"The residents within the boundaries of our National Pact are either Turks or will dedicate themselves to serving Turks…our Turkish flag should proudly wave atop Erbil Castle." The statement said.

The group pledged to continue their attacks.

"The right to life for those residing within our National Pact borders is solely to serve the Great Turkish Nation. Our efforts to disrupt and dismantle the so-called Kurdish formations in Northern Iraq, which are founded on ignorance of history, will persist until their structures are dissolved, their symbols discarded."

"On the Centenary of our Republic, we will pay tribute to the Turkish Race by unfurling our Glorious Flag along our National Pact Borders. While our steel-winged eagles eradicate terrorists in their strongholds in northern Syria, our brave commandos conquer the mountains of Northern Iraq. As the pillars of our National Pact organization, we commence the countdown to reclaim Mosul, Kirkuk, Aleppo, and Erbil, integral parts of our homeland."

The group called the Peshmerga ministry in Iraqi Kurdistan to abolish and assign to "our glorious army immediately."