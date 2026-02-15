Syrian secures Al-Shaddadi Base post-US departure

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Defense Ministry on Sunday confirmed that government forces have taken control of the Al-Shaddadi base in Hasakah province, following the withdrawal of the US-led Coalition.

In a statement carried by the state-run news agency SANA, the ministry indicated that the transfer was coordinated between Syrian and the US forces, with Syrian army units securing the facility and its perimeter. Border Guard forces will assume operational control and broaden their deployment in the coming days.

The move follows earlier evacuations by the Coalition, which pulled out of the Al-Tanf base near the Syria–Iraq–Jordan border, along with the Kharab Al-Jir site and Qasrak site positions.

In January, The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump’s administration was weighing plans to scale back or fully withdraw United States troops from Syria after close encounters between Syrian government forces and US positions during operations involving local partner forces.

