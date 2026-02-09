US-led Coalition shifts to new phase with Iraq-Syria cooperation

Shafaq News- Riyadh

On Monday, the Global Coalition launched a new phase centered on enhanced coordination between Baghdad and Damascus, welcoming the Syrian government as the ninetieth member.

According to a joint statement by the United States and Saudi Arabia after the US-led Coalition’s Small Group meeting, the officials thanked the Government of Iraq for its continued leadership in the Defeat ISIS campaign. They also noted their readiness to work closely with the Syrian government as a new member, and encouraged member states to provide “direct support” to both Iraqi and Syrian efforts.

“Participants received briefings on the current Defeat ISIS campaign, including ongoing detainee transfer operations,” the statement said, adding that members renewed calls for countries to repatriate their nationals, fighters, and family members held in Iraq and Syria.

Read more: From Syrian prisons to Iraqi provinces: How eastern Syria’s shifts could reignite a cross-border threat

The Small Group further welcomed “the comprehensive agreement between the Government of Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces, including the permanent ceasefire and arrangements for the civil and military integration of northeast Syria.”

Read more: Syria’s calm: An end to threat or a start of a complex security phase for Iraq?

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.