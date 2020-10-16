32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

Shafaq News / The US-led Coalition announced on Friday that 32 military operations carried out against Daesh within a week.

The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) tweeted, “This week Iraqi and Syrian partners did 32 “defeat Daesh” operations, saving local communities from 41 terrorists”.

“We will continue to pursue Daesh wherever they hide and remain committed to “defeat Daesh” operations. He added.

According to the global coalition website, “The Global Coalition is assisting the Iraqi government as it stabilizes areas liberated from Daesh’s control and provides governance, security, and essential services to people in need. Ensuring that citizens who have fled areas previously controlled by Daesh can voluntarily return home in safety to rebuild their communities is essential to reconciliation and inclusive governance in Iraq”.

As for Syria, the website said,” Operating under recognized international authorities, the Coalition will continue to support local partner forces in Syria to stabilize liberated territory. Stabilization includes the restoration of basic essential services, de-mining and the removal of explosive materials, and enabling the free distribution of humanitarian aid. This will also set the conditions for internally displaced people and refugees to return safely”.



