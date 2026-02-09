Iraqi intelligence officer died by suicide in central Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An officer with the Iraqi Intelligence Service was found dead inside his vehicle in Baghdad’s Al-Salihiya district on Monday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a security source.

Initial indications pointed to family and psychological pressures.

Speaking to Shafaq News, mental health specialist Haitham Al-Zubaidi had warned that security personnel often face overlapping pressures stemming from constant alertness, family responsibilities, and economic hardship. Despite professional training, he noted, vulnerability remains, stressing, “Suicide not only devastates families but also impacts society and the nation as a whole.”

Former military officer Alaa Al-Nashou had also explained to Shafaq News that many peacetime cases are linked to pressures within military units or personal difficulties outside service, including strained relations with superiors, limited channels for grievances in rigid hierarchies, and growing financial and family burdens.

