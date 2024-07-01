Four suicides reported in Baghdad in less than a day

Shafaq News/ Four young men have died by suicide in Baghdad in the past 24 hours, highlighting a growing trend of self-harm in the Iraqi capital.

According to a security source, a 20-year-old man hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the eastern al-Sadr City district on Monday evening. Another 16-year-old boy died after consuming a poisonous substance (arsenic) at his home in the Husseiniya al-Ma'amil area.

Earlier in the day, a 17-year-old student hanged himself after failing his final exams. The fourth victim, a 16-year-old boy, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home in the al-Mashatel area under mysterious circumstances.

A recent spate of suicides has raised concerns among local authorities and mental health professionals. The Iraqi Ministry of Health has called for increased awareness and education about suicide prevention, as well as improved access to mental health services.Suicide remains a taboo subject in Iraq, and many people are reluctant to seek help due to fear of stigma and judgment. In addition, Iraq suffers from a shortage of qualified mental health professionals in the country, making it difficult for those in need to receive adequate care.