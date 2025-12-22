Iraq’s Al-Anbar council chief to step down ahead of governor appointment

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

The head of Al-Anbar’s Provincial Council, Omar Mishaan Dabous, is expected to submit his resignation within hours in preparation for assuming the post of provincial governor, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that the move comes as part of official arrangements to transfer responsibilities after the current governor, Mohammed Nouri al-Karbouli, won a seat in the Iraqi parliament in the recent elections.

Al-Anbar Provincial Council will hold meetings to coordinate the resignation procedures and elect an interim council head until the new governor is formally appointed, according to the source.

The Council elected its chairman, deputy chairman, and governor last year during its first session convened to begin its administrative mandate, following local elections that restored the councils after years of suspension.

Since the beginning of the year, Al-Anbar Provincial Council has faced significant challenges in implementing its decisions, primarily due to weak coordination between the legislative and executive branches.