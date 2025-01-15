Al-Anbar's hidden danger: The battle against radioactive contamination

Shafaq News/ Decades of war, industrial activities, and urban growth have left Al-Anbar grappling with an invisible yet dangerous threat: radioactive contamination. From depleted uranium munitions to oil facility damage and unchecked urbanization, the province’s soil, air, and water bear the scars of past conflicts and development.

Causes of Contamination

Al-Anbar has experienced significant environmental contamination due to a combination of military, industrial, and human activities. The region’s history of conflict and its role in Iraq’s oil sector have resulted in various forms of pollution that pose challenges to public health and the ecosystem.

Decades of military operations in Al-Anbar, including heavy artillery, bombing, and napalm use, have caused severe environmental damage, releasing toxins into the soil, air, and water, harming biodiversity and the region's ecological health.

In addition, depleted uranium munitions in the province have caused environmental contamination, releasing uranium oxide particles into the air and soil.

The oil facilities destruction during wars has also led to oil spills and fires, releasing harmful pollutants. For instance, oil well fires during the 2003 invasion of Iraq contributed to significant air and soil pollution.

Moreover, industrial activities, particularly oil storage and distribution, have polluted Al-Anbar's soil and water, with studies near oil facilities showing high heavy metal concentrations.

Another cause is Rapid urbanization and growing transportation networks.

This exposure is linked to serious health risks, including cancer and birth defects, raising concerns about long-term effects on residents and the environment.

Health and Environment Threats

Al-Anbar has endured exceptional circumstances over the past decades, including wars and the use of certain sites for military purposes or hazardous material storage, resulting in radioactive contamination in some areas.

Studies indicate that some areas may contain radiation levels exceeding internationally permissible limits, raising concerns about the impact on residents, agriculture, and wildlife.

In 2021, a statement from the Al-Anbar administration announced that Iraqi scientists had succeeded in removing and treating radioactive contamination, adding that “the radioactive scanning team affiliated with the Iraqi Commission for Radioactive Decontamination has completed its work in the province.”

However, Al-Anbar’s Environment Department Director, Qais Najeh, stated to Shafaq News that the matter of whether radioactive contamination exists in the province falls under the jurisdiction of the Iraqi authority responsible for monitoring radiologically contaminated areas. “It is not within the responsibilities of the Al-Anbar Environment Directorate.”

Regarding chemical contamination, Najeh emphasized that "there are no indications of chemical pollution in the province, according to reports issued by the Al-Anbar Environment Directorate," adding that "the province is free from any chemical contamination across all its regions."

According to environmental expert Saad Kamel, “This contamination is not always visible to the naked eye but can be detected through precise scientific measurements,” stressing the need for a comprehensive survey using modern technologies to accurately identify affected areas.

He warned that “radioactive contamination has long-term impacts on public health, including increased rates of cancer and respiratory diseases,” adding that it also affects the environment by contaminating soil and groundwater, threatening food security and endangering biodiversity.

Environmental expert Saad Kamel told Shafaq News that Al-Anbar is not free from radioactive contamination, contrary to claims by some sources.

Regarding reports denying the existence of radioactive pollution in the province, he indicated that they may be inaccurate or based on outdated data.

“The priority now is to confront the reality and work toward solutions rather than ignoring the issue, as human health and environmental safety must remain paramount,” he added.

Call for Action

Regarding potential solutions, expert Kamel pointed out that “tackling radioactive pollution is no easy task and requires cooperation between the Iraqi government and specialized international organizations.”

Environmental activist Alaa Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News that “the first step is to conduct a comprehensive survey using radiation detection equipment to precisely identify polluted sites and measure contamination levels, which will allow for the development of effective scientific plans to address these areas.”

He also highlighted the importance of using modern technologies to remove pollution, including soil decontamination and the safe handling of radioactive materials to reduce their impact on the surrounding environment.

Beyond technical solutions, he stressed the need to raise local awareness of the risks of contamination and prevention methods, urging to promote the importance of environmental protection for future generations.

Notably, the Iraqi Ministry of Environment has launched, in 2022, a national plan to remove radioactive contamination, focusing on identifying sources and appropriate handling methods.

Director-General of the Radiation Protection Center Sabah Al-Husseini, said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), “The Ministry is working with the Ministry of Oil to address contamination, and a comprehensive survey is being conducted in various regions.”

The plan started in Basra and extended to Al-Anbar, Dhi Qar, and other provinces, though funding issues and budget delays have hindered progress.