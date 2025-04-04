Iraqi airstrike destroys ISIS vehicle in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraqi forces conducted a precision airstrike in Al-Anbar on Friday, targeting a vehicle laden with weapons, ammunition, and explosives belonging to ISIS militants, according to the Joint Operations Command.

In a statement, Security Media Cell said that the strike came “after close coordination and planning with the Joint Operations Command’s targeting cell,” and resulted in the complete destruction of the vehicle.

No ISIS members have been confirmed to be killed or injured yet following the strike.

The operation was carried out in the Rawah district, within the jurisdiction of the Al-Jazeera Operations Command, using Cessna Caravan aircraft, following intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate.

Earlier, the Joint Operations Command announced that Iraqi fighter jets had carried out an airstrike targeting an ISIS hideout.