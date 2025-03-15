ISIS "Deputy Caliph" dead: Trump hails US forces in Iraq operation

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday the death of ISIS leader in Iraq, Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay’i, also known as "Abu Khadija."

In a post on his "Truth Social" platform, Trump announced, "The leader of ISIS on the run in Iraq was killed today. Our brave fighters relentlessly pursued him," in coordination with the Iraqi government.

He added that US forces tracked him down without rest, ending his life, along with another member of the group, in collaboration with both the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Following the announcement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted a video documenting the operation. The strike, carried out on March 13, was the result of precise coordination with Iraqi intelligence and targeted al-Rufay’i in Anbar Province.

CENTCOM Forces Kill ISIS Chief of Global Operations Who Also Served as ISIS #2On March 13, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed the Global ISIS #2 leader

According to CENTCOM, al-Rufay’i, serving as the Amir of the appointed committee, was responsible for overseeing the planning and financing of ISIS’s international operations. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing after his body was recovered from the strike site.

General Michael Erik Kurilla emphasized that US operations will continue to target ISIS leaders and eliminate threats, both regionally and globally.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani also confirmed the death of the so-called "Deputy Caliph" of ISIS, calling him one of the "most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and around the world."