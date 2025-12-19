President Barzani congratulates Yazidis on Ezi Feast Day

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to the Yazidi community on the occasion of the Ezi Feast Day (Eda Rojiet Ezi), reaffirming his commitment to protecting their rights and supporting stability in Sinjar.

In a statement, Barzani conveyed his greetings to the Mir of the Yazidis, Baba Sheikh, the Yazidi Spiritual Council, and Yazidi men and women in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and across the world, expressing hope that the occasion would be celebrated in peace and harmony.

He stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Government remains committed to upholding the rights of the Yazidi community and said efforts would continue to restore normalcy in the Sinjar district, facilitate the return of displaced residents, and rebuild their communities.

