Kurdistan President greets Yazidis on Midsummer, vows to uphold their rights

The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, reaffirmed the Region’s commitment to protecting the Yazidis' rights and fostering coexistence.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to our fellow Yazidis in Kurdistan and around the world. I wish everyone a joyous holiday," the President said in a statement.

He further pledged continued support for the community, and safeguarding their rights, ensuring that Kurdistan continues to be “a place of harmony for all its communities.”

Iraq is home to about 700,000 Yazidi population, many of whom were displaced or targeted during the Islamic State (ISIS) attacks in 2014.