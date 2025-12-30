President Barzani hails new Iraqi parliament leadership

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Iraq’s newly elected parliamentary leadership, saying the new presidium faces a “great national responsibility” at a critical moment for the country.

In a post on X, Barzani congratulated Haibet Al-Halbousi on assuming the post of speaker of Iraq’s Parliament for its sixth legislative term, voicing hope that his leadership would strengthen constructive parliamentary work, safeguard the constitution, and reinforce coexistence, dialogue, and understanding among Iraq’s political forces and components, in a way that serves the country’s higher interests and promotes stability.

به‌ بۆنه‌ى هه‌ڵبژاردنييه‌وه‌ به‌ سه‌رۆكى ئەنجومەنی نوێنەرانی عێراق لە خولی شه‌شه‌ميدا، گەرمترین پیرۆزبایی پێشكه‌ش به‌ بەڕێز هەیبەت ئه‌لحەلبووسی ده‌كه‌م.هەڵبژاردنى به‌ڕێزيان بۆ ئەم پۆستە باڵایە و متمانەی ئەندامانی ئەنجومەنى نوێنه‌ران بە به‌ڕێزيان، بەرپرسیاريه‌تییەکی نیشتمانیى… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) December 30, 2025

Yesterday, lawmakers elected Al-Halbousi as speaker and Adnan Fayhan as first deputy speaker. Two rounds of voting to select the second deputy speaker failed to produce a result, prompting a third round earlier today, which saw Farhad Atrushi of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) elected to complete the parliamentary leadership.

