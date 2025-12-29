Iraqi Parliament elects Haibet Al-Halbousi as Speaker
Shafaq News– Baghdad
Iraq’s Council of Representatives elected lawmaker Haibet Al-Halbousi as speaker on Monday during the first session of the newly formed parliament.
Haibet Al-Halbousi, 45, a lawmaker from the Taqaddum (Progress)
Party led by Mohammed Al-Halbousi, won 208 votes after Muthanna Al-Samarrai,
head of Al-Azm Alliance, withdrew from the race for the speakership, narrowing
the contest to three candidates inside the chamber.
According to the official vote count, candidate Salem Al-Issawi
received 66 votes, while MP Amer Abdul-Jabbar secured nine votes. A total of 26
ballots were declared invalid.
On the eve of the session, the National Political Council, an umbrella grouping that includes prominent Sunni political forces, announced its endorsement of Al-Halbousi as a consensus candidate representing several parliamentary blocs. The announcement followed sharp disagreements within Iraq’s Sunni political landscape ahead of the vote.
The election of the speaker is one of the first
constitutional steps in forming Iraq’s new political leadership following
parliamentary elections. The post is traditionally allocated to a Sunni Arab
lawmaker under Iraq’s power-sharing system.