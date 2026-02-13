CENTCOM concludes of ISIS detainees transfer to Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States completed the 23-day transfer mission to move more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters from detention facilities in northeastern Syria to Iraqi custody, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday.

In a statement, CENTCOM the operation began on January 21 and concluded on February 12 following a nighttime flight from Syria to Iraq. Meanwhile, CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper stated that transferring the detainees is essential to regional stability.

Earlier this month, informed sources told Shafaq News that Iraq is holding about 5,000 ISIS detainees transferred from Syria in high-security facilities, noting that they have not been moved to local prisons, as judicial authorities plan to reopen case files and initiate proceedings under Iraqi law before issuing verdicts.

