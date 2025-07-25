Iraq confirms top ISIS figure killed in Syria strike

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Aleppo

On Friday, Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced that a senior ISIS commander was killed in a US-led Global air assault in Syria’s Aleppo province, based on intelligence provided by Iraqi security services.

According to the CTS, the target—previously the governor of Wilayat al-Furat and a member of ISIS’s delegation committee—was considered a high-priority and highly active threat.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم (وَاللَّهُ يُؤَيِّدُ بِنَصْرِهِ مَنْ يَشَاءُ إِنَّ فِي ذَلِكَ لَعِبْرَةً لِأُولِي الْأَبْصَارِ) صدق الله العلي العظيم =========بمعلومات استخبارية من جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب.... مقتل مايسمى والي (ولاية الخير والبركة) في عصابات داعش الإرهابية ٠٠٠٠٠٠٠٠ pic.twitter.com/UKWFqmCm3Y — جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب (@iraqicts) July 25, 2025

CENTCOM confirmed that two of the commander’s escorts were also killed during the operation.