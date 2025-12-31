Snowfall hits northern, eastern Syria for first time in nearly six years

Shafaq News– Damascus

A powerful snowstorm swept northern and eastern Syria on Wednesday, covering wide areas in snow for the first time in nearly six years.

Snowfall stretched along the northern border belt from Afrin through Kobani to Derik, disrupting traffic and cutting road links between several towns and cities, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

In Hasakah province, local authorities recorded more than 10 traffic accidents by morning due to icy roads and heavy snow.

Local resident Shirzad Khulu told Shafaq News that the storm marked a long-awaited shift after two consecutive years of drought that severely damaged crops and livestock. Precipitation, he said, raised hopes for improved agricultural conditions and partial relief from recent economic strain.

Despite freezing temperatures and strong winds, residents gathered in public squares and parks to witness the snowfall, recreating scenes not seen in the region since 2019, Khulu added.

Agriculture underpins livelihoods across northern and eastern Syria, where most communities depend on farming and animal husbandry. The Jazira region functions as the country’s primary food-producing area, supplying wheat, barley, cotton, and a broad range of vegetables.