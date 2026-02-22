Iraq security update: Arrests, drug seizures, and violent incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 22, 2026.

- Suicide Incident Reported (Dhi Qar)

A woman in her fifties committed suicide inside her home in Dhi Qar province. Authorities are investigating the circumstances and motives.

- Illegal Residency Arrests (Basra)

Basra police detained 11 foreign nationals for violating residency regulations.

- Drug Dealers Detained (Baghdad)

The Ministry of Interior reported the arrest of a foreign drug dealer in Baghdad with 5 kilograms of marijuana. Al-Rusafa Anti-Narcotics units also apprehended three suspects with 2 kilograms of crystal meth.

- Drug Dealer Arrested (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk security forces captured a drug dealer in possession of 1 kilogram of crystal meth.

- Train Theft Suspect (Baghdad)

The Railway Police apprehended a suspect wanted under Article 446 of the Penal Code for theft aboard a Baghdad train.

- Drug Smuggling Prevented (Al-Anbar)

Military Intelligence intercepted 136,000 narcotic pills transported via GPS-equipped balloons in the Al-Anbar desert.

- Drug Dealer Apprehended (Karbala)

Karbala police arrested a suspect after he attempted to flee on a blue motorcycle. Authorities seized multiple narcotic pills, a Colt pistol, and 300,000 Iraqi dinars (around $205).

- Former Baath Figures captured (Kirkuk)

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) detained five senior individuals linked to Saddam Hussein’s banned Baath Party under Article 8 of the Baath Party Prohibition Law.

- Ministry Employee Killed (Babil)

A Ministry of Interior employee was fatally stabbed while tending his land in Al-Mahawil district, northern Babil. Investigations into the motive are ongoing.

- Traffic Incident Injuries (Kirkuk)

A child sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident that escalated into a group altercation, leaving seven people injured. Authorities confirmed no weapons were used.