Iraq security update: Arrests, drug seizures, and violent incidents
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 22, 2026.
- Suicide Incident Reported (Dhi Qar)
A woman in her fifties committed suicide inside her home in Dhi Qar province. Authorities are investigating the circumstances and motives.
- Illegal Residency Arrests (Basra)
Basra police detained 11 foreign nationals for violating residency regulations.
- Drug Dealers Detained (Baghdad)
The Ministry of Interior reported the arrest of a foreign drug dealer in Baghdad with 5 kilograms of marijuana. Al-Rusafa Anti-Narcotics units also apprehended three suspects with 2 kilograms of crystal meth.
- Drug Dealer Arrested (Kirkuk)
Kirkuk security forces captured a drug dealer in possession of 1 kilogram of crystal meth.
- Train Theft Suspect (Baghdad)
The Railway Police apprehended a suspect wanted under Article 446 of the Penal Code for theft aboard a Baghdad train.
- Drug Smuggling Prevented (Al-Anbar)
Military Intelligence intercepted 136,000 narcotic pills transported via GPS-equipped balloons in the Al-Anbar desert.
- Drug Dealer Apprehended (Karbala)
Karbala police arrested a suspect after he attempted to flee on a blue motorcycle. Authorities seized multiple narcotic pills, a Colt pistol, and 300,000 Iraqi dinars (around $205).
- Former Baath Figures captured (Kirkuk)
Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) detained five senior individuals linked to Saddam Hussein’s banned Baath Party under Article 8 of the Baath Party Prohibition Law.
- Ministry Employee Killed (Babil)
A Ministry of Interior employee was fatally stabbed while tending his land in Al-Mahawil district, northern Babil. Investigations into the motive are ongoing.
- Traffic Incident Injuries (Kirkuk)
A child sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident that escalated into a group altercation, leaving seven people injured. Authorities confirmed no weapons were used.