Iraq security brief: Anti-terror arrests, murder warrants, and a death sentence
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 10, 2025.
- Terrorist Arrests (Baghdad)
The Military Intelligence Directorate at the Iraqi Ministry of Defense arrested five "terrorists" in Baghdad, including a woman, during specialized operations with other security agencies.
- Fugitives Captured (Maysan)
Security forces detained individuals wanted since 2021 for a murder in Maysan province.
- Man Killed (Baghdad)
A man shot a civilian in Boub Al-Sham, eastern Baghdad, killing him instantly.
- Traffic Police Injured (Dhi Qar)
A traffic officer in Dhi Qar was seriously injured after being struck with a handgun by an Anti-Narcotics officer.
- Death Sentence (Babil)
The Babil Criminal Court sentenced a terrorist to death for killing six Iraqi army personnel and detonating two explosive devices targeting security forces.
- Al-Saydiya Incident Clarified (Baghdad)
The Baghdad al-Karkh Police Command denied reports of attacks on an officer’s home in al-Saydiya, southwest Baghdad, calling them false.
- Arrest (Dhi Qar)
A Suq Al-Shuyukh Crime Control Unit arrested a suspect wanted in last year’s killing of a citizen named Tanr.
- Murder Suspect Detained (Maysan)
Maysan Police, in coordination with al-Sulaymaniyah authorities, arrested a suspect wanted for killing his wife in 2024.
- Body Found (Diyala)
Police found the body of a missing person in the Khuraisan River, central Diyala province.
- Traffic Accident (Najaf)
Eight people were injured in a major traffic accident on Ghammas Road, Najaf province.