Iraq security brief: Anti-terror arrests, murder warrants, and a death sentence

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 10, 2025.

- Terrorist Arrests (Baghdad)

The Military Intelligence Directorate at the Iraqi Ministry of Defense arrested five "terrorists" in Baghdad, including a woman, during specialized operations with other security agencies.

- Fugitives Captured (Maysan)

Security forces detained individuals wanted since 2021 for a murder in Maysan province.

- Man Killed (Baghdad)

A man shot a civilian in Boub Al-Sham, eastern Baghdad, killing him instantly.

- Traffic Police Injured (Dhi Qar)

A traffic officer in Dhi Qar was seriously injured after being struck with a handgun by an Anti-Narcotics officer.

- Death Sentence (Babil)

The Babil Criminal Court sentenced a terrorist to death for killing six Iraqi army personnel and detonating two explosive devices targeting security forces.

- Al-Saydiya Incident Clarified (Baghdad)

The Baghdad al-Karkh Police Command denied reports of attacks on an officer’s home in al-Saydiya, southwest Baghdad, calling them false.

- Arrest (Dhi Qar)

A Suq Al-Shuyukh Crime Control Unit arrested a suspect wanted in last year’s killing of a citizen named Tanr.

- Murder Suspect Detained (Maysan)

Maysan Police, in coordination with al-Sulaymaniyah authorities, arrested a suspect wanted for killing his wife in 2024.

- Body Found (Diyala)

Police found the body of a missing person in the Khuraisan River, central Diyala province.

- Traffic Accident (Najaf)

Eight people were injured in a major traffic accident on Ghammas Road, Najaf province.