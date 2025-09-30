Iraq security brief: Car theft, extremist sentencing, and drug seizures

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 30, 2025.

- Car Theft Arrested (Baghdad)

Al-Kindi Rescue Police apprehended a suspect involved in a car theft in central Baghdad.

- Extremist Leader Sentenced (Dhi Qar)

The Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced a senior Qurban group member, “Al-Za’eem,” to life imprisonment for supervising suicide attacks in Dhi Qar and other provinces.

- Drug Seizure (Kuwait)

In coordination with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, the Iraqi General Directorate of Narcotics Control seized 38 kg of captagon in Kuwait.

- Drug Seizure (Kirkuk)

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service confiscated 51 kg of captagon in Kirkuk.

- Drug Seizure (Baghdad)

Police in Baghdad’s al-Karkh district recovered 3 kg of crystal meth.

- Drug Seizure (Saladin)

Al-Anbar police seized 25,000 captagon pills and arrested three suspects during a night pursuit.

- Traffic Accident (Dhi Qar)

A woman in her 40s was killed when a vehicle hit her on the Nasiriyah–Suq Al-Shuyukh road; the driver fled.

- Traffic Accident (Dhi Qar)

A car-motorcycle collision in Al-Aqeeqah injured three people.

- Social Media Figure Investigated (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior took legal action against a social media influencer for posting content offensive to public decency.

- Security Operations (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk Police arrested 86 wanted individuals over 48 hours, detained four foreign nationals violating residency rules, fined 12 vehicles, and held eight people for altercations.

In the past 24 hours, 50 more wanted individuals were arrested, two unlicensed firearms seized, four beggars and one intoxicated person detained, a theft suspect arrested, 62 vehicles fined, and two others held for disputes.