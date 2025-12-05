Libya’s Zawiya fighting kills two amid power struggles

Shafaq News – Tripoli

Armed clashes in Zawiya, southwest of Tripoli, killed two people and wounded three others, Libya Al Hadath TV reported on Friday, citing medical sources.

Authorities reportedly shut down the coastal road between the Owlad Saqr traffic light and Harsha checkpoint as the fighting escalated, before reopening it once calm was restored.

The incident comes amid ongoing power struggles in Zawiya, where rival factions frequently clash over control of strategic infrastructure and economic hubs, including the city’s refinery.