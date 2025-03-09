Syria's Al-Sharaa demands global respect and support

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Syrian transitional president Ahmed Al-Sharaa urged all countries to support Syria and respect its sovereignty, vowing to take action against remnants of the former regime accused of crimes and destabilizing the country.

In a recorded speech addressing the recent unrest, Al-Sharaa accused former regime loyalists, with foreign backing, of attempting to incite division and undermine stability. He described the previous leadership as having left “deep wounds” and emphasized the government’s efforts to prevent reprisals and maintain civil order.

“We will not tolerate those who committed crimes and spread chaos. Their only option is to surrender,” he stated, stressing that “no one is above the law” and that any calls for division would be treated as a criminal offense.

كلمة رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية حول المستجدات الأخيرة في الساحل السوري #رئاسة_الجمهورية_العربية_السورية pic.twitter.com/zfOMEQIFZC — رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية (@G_CSyria) March 9, 2025

Al-Sharaa also announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the violence in coastal areas and outlined plans for a higher committee to safeguard civil peace. He urged the international community to stand by Syria and uphold its sovereignty.

“Syria is facing attempts to drag it into civil war,” he warned saying, “The country will remain united, and we will not allow national unity or civil peace to be undermined.”

Tensions have been rising in the provinces of Latakia and Tartous, where clashes between former regime loyalists and security forces have left many dead and wounded. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 1,018 people had been killed as of Saturday evening, including 745 civilians executed in sectarian massacres.