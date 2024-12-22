HTS leader: Iranian militias in Syria a source of concern for all

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and head of military operations in Syria, confirmed that the country has entered a “new phase,” describing the presence of Iranian forces in Syria as a "source of concern.”

Following a meeting with former Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt and Druze sheikhs, al-Sharaa stated, "Syria will no longer intervene negatively in Lebanon," accusing the Al-Assad regime of “promoting sectarianism to remain in power and trying to foster a culture of hatred."

Al-Sharaa also addressed the Iranian presence in Syria, saying, "The presence of Iranian militias in Syria has been a source of concern for everyone, and the Iranian-backed militias have divided the Syrians."

"Syria has entered a new phase... The mindset of state-building must shift away from sectarianism and vengeance."

For his part, Jumblatt praised “the Syrian people's great victories and their struggle to rid themselves of oppression and tyranny,” expressing hope that “Lebanese-Syrian relations would return to their natural course through diplomatic ties.”

"Those who committed crimes against the Lebanese people must be held accountable. Fair trials should be conducted for those who committed crimes against the Syrian people, and some prisons should be preserved as historical museums," he confirmed.

Regarding Israeli attacks on both countries, Jumblatt emphasized, "The road is long, and both of us suffer from Israeli expansion. I will submit a memorandum on behalf of the Democratic Gathering concerning Lebanese-Syrian relations."

Jumblatt's visit to Syria marks his first trip in 15 years, following his last visit before the Syrian revolution in 2011. He frequently criticized the former regime of Bashar al-Assad for its alleged crimes against Syrian civilians.

The previous Syrian regime is accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt, the socialist Druze leader and father of Walid Jumblatt, in March 1977, along with other Lebanese officials over the past five decades.