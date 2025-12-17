Kurds in northeast Syria mark Kurdistan Flag Day

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Kurdish National Council (KNC) in Syria marked Kurdistan Flag Day on Wednesday with celebrations held across several Kurdish-majority cities and towns in the country’s northeast.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that events took place in Qamishli, Hasakah, Kobani, Amuda, Al-Darbasiyah, Tal Tamr, Derik, Karaki, Tirbespiyah, and Jil Agha, with residents raising the Kurdish flag on homes, shops, and vehicles, and many wearing traditional Kurdish attire to mark the occasion.

KNC Head in Qamishli, Mamou Hamo, told Shafaq News that the council has consistently observed Kurdistan Flag Day every year throughout the Syrian conflict, “despite security challenges, as an affirmation of the Kurdish identity of Syria’s Kurds.”

He also expressed hope that raising the Kurdistan flag would be constitutionally guaranteed for Syrian Kurds in a future Syrian constitution, ensuring their national and cultural rights as the country’s second-largest community and reinforcing national partnership and recognition of diversity.

Kurdistan Flag Day falls on December 17 and is marked annually by official institutions in the Kurdistan Region through a range of activities, particularly in schools.